Masks required as Staples Center, Microsoft Theater welcome back concert fans this weekend

Here are the mask rules and other safety protocols concertgoers will need to know
By
Downtown LA venues welcoming back concert fans

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Live concerts are returning to downtown Los Angeles for the first time in more than a year - and there are some important health and safety rules fans should know about.

The new rules are similar for both Staples Center and Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. This weekend, Latin pop acts Grupo Firme and Marca MP are performing at the venues.

"You will need to wear a face covering while you're walking around the venue and while you're not eating or drinking," said Staples Center official Lee Zeidman. "We are also under the guidance of L.A. County public health where we have self attestation."

That means you'll need a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours prior to the concert or be fully vaccinated. You won't be asked to show proof of vaccination..

The venue's health and safety guidelines can be found here.

At the Microsoft Theater, the California group Marca MP will perform Saturday night. It's the first time in over a year they've performed live.

"It's gonna be very exciting on Saturday, just knowing that every seat behind us here is sold and a person is going to be sitting there watching us and it's going to be exciting," said Pedro Vargas with Marca MP.

Food and souvenirs at both venues will be sold on a cashless basis. But there are also electronic kiosks that allow concertgoers to convert cash into prepaid cards that can be used anywhere. There's no fee, but there is a $10 minimum.

At both venues, it's recommended you show up early to get to your seats on time. Management at both says there will be teams disinfecting and sanitizing both venues.

