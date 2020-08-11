u.s. & world

Park-goers capture striking lightning footage at Walt Disney World: WATCH

ORLANDO -- Park-goers at Walt Disney World captured striking footage of lightning at the Florida theme park on Monday evening.

Austin Coppock, who posted video of the lightning to social media, said he saw the lightning near the Millennium Falcon and marketplace in Galaxy's Edge, the Star Wars-themed area within Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Coppock told ABC News that his 10-second clip of the lightning cut off because the "boom of the thunder shook the ground and I let go of [the record button]."

There were no immediate reports of damage to the park from the lightning. Such conditions are not uncommon over the summer in Florida.

MORE: Lightning strikes frighteningly close to Oklahoma state trooper
EMBED More News Videos

A state trooper in Oklahoma had a close encounter with lightning that struck just feet away while helping a motorist on the side of Turner Turnpike.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridalightningu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Stay at a night at last Blockbuster in the world
Death toll rises after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
Woman with 88 great grandchildren turns 100
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Gabriel Fernandez case: LA County evolves strategy to protect kids
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Having trouble finding Dr Pepper? Here's why
Claremont City Council to vote on mask ordinance
Show More
55 years after riots, Watts section of LA still bears scars
Santa Clarita deputies draw guns on Black teens who were assaulted
Harris, Bass among top picks for Biden's running mate
Preemie born 1-pound-8-ounces reunites with doctors
Pac-12 to discuss football season amid COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News