LA Starbucks employees join nationwide strike in response to Pride policy; company calls it a tactic

CYPRESS PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Employees of one Starbucks location in Cypress Park protested with Pride decorations outside the store as the lights were shut off inside. Similar scenes played out at about 70 Starbucks locations nationwide.

According to the striking employees, Starbucks managers have removed Pride merchandise and decorations without explanation.

Most stores have modified hours due to the strike, as less than 10 stores have completely shut down on Sunday.

Starbucks called the strike a union tactic, as employees at about 200 stores try to join the 150 locations that unionized last year. And, employees want to secure a contract with higher wages and better working conditions.

Employees say Starbucks has agreed to only one negotiation meeting in the past 12 months and they still don't have a contract.

"We've been nonstop, always working. Sometimes we're understaffed, and even when we're understaffed we're expected to reach certain metrics, which we're able to do but it is really hard," said Leila Trejo, a Starbucks employee on strike outside the Cypress Park location on Figueroa Street.

When asked about the strike, a spokesperson for Starbucks said in part:

"Workers United continues to spread false information about our benefits, policies and negotiation efforts... we apologize to our customers who may experience an inconvenience at theses locations..."

The company also mentioned that they support the LGBTQ+ community and employees.

The strike will only last one day, so the location in Cypress Park and others impacted will be open normal on Monday.