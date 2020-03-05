Coronavirus

Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK -- Starbucks is now temporarily suspending the use of personal cups because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

However, it will still honor its 10-cent discount for any customer who brings their own cup.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global virus outbreak
The company released a memo saying:

- We are taking guidance from the CDC and local health authorities, we have increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, adding paid time for our partners supporting this work.
- We are pausing the use of personal cups and "for here" ware in our stores. We will continue to honor the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for "for here" ware.
- We have provided scenario-based procedural information to our store teams on how to report and support anyone that may express they've been impacted by the virus, including store closure decision making support.
- We have restricted all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31.
- We have modified or postponed large meetings across our offices in the U.S. and Canada.

The coffee giant says the moves are precautionary, and it's unclear how long the suspensions will last.

Rossann Williams, EVP and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada for Starbucks said the company's hope is that, "after this is over partners will look back and say, 'I can't believe I work for a company that cared so much for me, my family and my community.'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessstarbuckscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News