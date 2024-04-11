State Farm cutting coverage: Here's a list of the SoCal communities impacted by zip code

Some people in upscale neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, especially those in high-risk fire areas, are being impacted.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In a state with a very high risk of wildfires, many California homeowners have insurance policies to cover fire damage, but thousands who have State Farm will soon be dropped.

A total of 72,000 State Farm policies will be canceled in the state, 30,000 of which are homes. Some people in upscale neighborhoods in Los Angeles County, especially those in high-risk fire areas, are being impacted.

"What we were told is that they have too high a concentration in California and they need to reduce their risk, and it's a $2.5 billion reinsurance problem for them, so it's about money," said Brentwood Homeowners Association President Thelma Waxman.

This all comes after record-breaking wildfire seasons in 2017 and 2018. Those fires caused huge losses for the insurance industry across the state. Because of that, major insurers, like Allstate, have stopped accepting new applications.

In a March letter to Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, State Farm President and CEO Denise Hardin said in part, "As shared with the Department prior to the February 2023 filing, rate increases alone would likely be insufficient to restore SFG's financial strength. We must now take action to reduce our overall exposure to be more commensurate with the capital on hand to cover such exposure, as most insurers in California have already done. We have been reluctant to take this step, recognizing how difficult it will be for impacted policyholders, in addition to our independent contractor agents who are small business owners and employers in their local California communities."

What's the impact in Los Angeles County?

According to State Farm, roughly 1,600 insured homes will lose coverage in Pacific Palisades. In Brentwood, the number is slightly lower at 1,300. Woodland Hills will see just under 2,000 homes dropped and in Bel Air, about 660 homes.

"If State Farm is having trouble making money and has too high a concentration, then Farmer's Insurance, which is here, and Chubb and the other ones, when do they decide it's too much risk to bear? And we know they have raised rates, but at some point, State Farm, they can't raise rates high enough."

Retired California Assemblyman Mike Gatto said the state has a fallback option called the state fund.

"But the reality is it provides very bare bones coverage at a very high cost, so there aren't too many great options for people who lose their home insurance, which is why this will become an outright crisis in the months ahead," he said.

Why are insurance companies canceling policies and why are some deciding to leave California?

It's not just because of high-risk weather events like wildfires but it also has to do with inflation, regulation, and the cost of reinsurance.

"What we've done is we've started to educate our homeowners on how to protect their houses from wildfire to maintain the policies they have," said Waxman. "We've had members tell us their insurance companies have told them they won't renew the policies unless they create defensible space and they send them aerial photos showing them their house."

Where is State Farm dropping coverage? List of SoCal zip codes and non-renewed policies

Los Angeles County

90024: Westwood - 30

90027: Griffith Park, Los Feliz area - 7

90046 and 90068: Hollywood Hills area - 64 and 15

90049: Brentwood - 1,301

90069: West Hollywood, Beverly Crest - 29

90210: Beverly Hills, Beverly Crest - 698

90077: Bel Air - 665

90265: Malibu - 518

90272: Pacific Palisades - 1,626

90274: Palos Verdes Peninsula, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates - 2

90290: Topanga area - 53

90402: Santa Monica - 82

91001: Altadena - 70

91006: Arcadia - 49

91008 and 91010: Duarte - 37 and 2

91011: La Canada Flintridge - 150

91016: Monrovia - 27

91024: Sierra Madre - 21

91103, 91105, and 91107: Pasadena - 5, 6 and 134

91201, 91206, 91207, and 91208: Glendale - 1, 2, 1 and 3

91214: La Crescenta - 19

91301: Agoura Hills - 281

91302: Calabasas, Woodland Hills area - 1,090

91304: Canoga Park, West Hills - 166

91307: West Hills - 81

91311: Chatsworth - 274

91316: Encino - 254

91321: Newhall - 24

91326: Porter Ranch - 211

91344: Granada Hills - 30

91351: Canyon Country - 5

91352: Sun Valley - 2

91356: Tarzana - 542

91364 and 91367: Woodland Hills area - 200 and 19

91381: Stevenson Ranch, Pico - 6

91387: Canyon Country, Sand Canyon - 12

91390: Santa Clarita - 5

91403 and 91423: Sherman Oaks - 92 and 68

91436: Encino - 433

91501 and 91504: Burbank - 3 and 7

91602: North Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Studio City - 1

91604: Studio City - 164

91711: Claremont - 1

91741: Glendora - 41

91745: Hacienda Heights - 4

91750: La Verne - 6

91765: Diamond Bar - 30

91773: San Dimas - 3

Ventura County

91360: Thousand Oaks, Mountclef Village, Greenwich Village area - 24

91320: Newbury Park - 46

91361: Westlake Village - 310

91362: Thousand Oaks, North Ranch, Westlake Village - 409

91377: Oak Park - 7

San Bernardino County

91759: Mt Baldy - 10

91709: Chino Hills - 8

92315: Big Bear Lake area - 1

92317: 2

92322: Cedarpines Park area - 7

92325: Crestline - 34

92346: Highland - 1

92352: Lake Arrowhead area - 262

92372: Pinon Hills - 22

92382: Running Springs - 22

92385: Skyforest - 8

92391: Twin Peaks - 11

92399: Yucaipa - 13

92404: San Bernardino, Arrowhead Springs area - 4

Orange County

90631: La Habra, La Habra Heights - 2

92602: Irvine, Orchard Hills area - 1

92603: Irvine, Shady Canyon area - 23

92607: Laguna Niguel area - 1

92625: Corona Del Mar - 2

92651: Laguna Beach - 8

92657: Newport Coast, San Joaquin Hills - 101

92672: San Clemente - 2

92676: Silverado - 2

92677: Laguna Niguel - 1

92679: Trabuco Canyon - 88

92694: Ladera Ranch - 1