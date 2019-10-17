State trooper struck by car while investigating accident in Idaho: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KABC) -- Dashcam video caught a state trooper encountering a close call.

An Idaho state trooper was taking pictures at the scene of an accident alongside a road when a tow truck plowed into a car stopped in an intersection.

That vehicle hit the car damaged in the accident and sent it into the trooper.

Authorities said the trooper did not suffer any injuries.
