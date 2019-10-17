COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KABC) -- Dashcam video caught a state trooper encountering a close call.
An Idaho state trooper was taking pictures at the scene of an accident alongside a road when a tow truck plowed into a car stopped in an intersection.
That vehicle hit the car damaged in the accident and sent it into the trooper.
Authorities said the trooper did not suffer any injuries.
State trooper struck by car while investigating accident in Idaho: VIDEO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News