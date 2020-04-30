Coronavirus: Doctor discusses risk of crowds hitting SoCal beaches, small businesses opening

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This weekend, we saw lots of people hitting Southland beaches as experts say models show California may hit its peak in hospitalizations and treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Nicholas Testa, chief medical officer with Dignity Health Southern California, weighs in on the risk of people crowding beaches amid stay-at-home orders.
In the video above, Dr. Testa also discusses how local hospitals are ramping up, and some small businesses like salons and barbershops opening for business despite the Stay Home order.
