Michelle Obama, Justin Timberlake and more pay tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Friends, peers and loved ones are mourning the loss of DJ, choreographer and television personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died this week at the age of 40.

"I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let's Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show," the former first lady tweeted. "My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time."

Boss, was best known as the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and a former contestant on "So You Think You Can Dance."

"It's heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors," Justin Timberlake tweeted. "I've known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community - he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through."

Boss was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at an Encino motel, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said that the official cause of death was suicide involving a gunshot wound to the head.

"I'm heartbroken," DeGeneres said in a tweet. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Boss' wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker, issued a statement confirming her husband's death on Wednesday.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker's statement said. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

In addition to being part of "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, Boss competed on season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance," finishing as the runner-up, and returning to the show in following seasons as a featured all-star. He returned as a judge for season 17.

"My heart is beyond broken. twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I'll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life," dancer JoJo Siwa wrote on Instagram. "Someone I've looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends. Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you're in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you."

In addition to adopting Holker's daughter Weslie, from a previous relationship, Boss and Holker shared two children, Maddox Laurel, 6, and Zaia, 3.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health matters, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

Good Morning America contributed to this report.