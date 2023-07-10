Rev. Steve Pieters died after living with HIV/AIDS for more than 35 years. He is being remembered as an important HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ advocate.

Rev. Steve Pieters, advocate and 1 of longest HIV/AIDS survivors in US, dies after cancer battle

Rev. Steve Pieters, who was an advocate and one of the longest survivors of HIV/AIDS in the U.S., has died.

Pieters made history in 1985 when Tammy Faye Bakker invited him to appear on her show, one of the very first national, longform interviews with an HIV-positive gay man.

Actress Jessica Chastain, who played Faye Bakker in the film, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," made the announcement on Twitter.

Chastain tweeted out: "Steve Pieters was an inspiration and advocate for those living with HIV/AIDS for over 35 years," adding he "made a difference in the lives of so many."

Pieters reportedly battled various cancers over the last year.