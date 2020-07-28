San Francisco Asian snacks restaurant owner shaken after receiving online order riddled with racial slurs, insults

race in america

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco restaurant owner was shocked after receiving an online order that was riddled with racial slurs and inappropriate language.

Emily Hui is the owner of STIX, an Asian bubble tea, corn dogs and snacks restaurant in the Sunset District. She said she was shaken up when her employee received the order Sunday afternoon.

The online receipt for four corndogs and waffle fries also included language that read "Ching Chong Ugly A** N***er Stupid F***ing B**ch Dumb**s *F***ing Stupid Motherf***er Suck My A** Wit."

Concerned about the language and for the safety of her employee and others, Hui canceled the order and refunded the customer. She said a young man around the age of 19 or 20 still came in to pick up the order and acted "confused."

ABC7's sister station in the Bay Area reached out to Square, the online ordering platform used by the restaurant. They conducted an investigation and said from an engineering perspective, the content was made on the customer's end and there was no security breach.

Hui said especially during these times, and as Asian American business owners, speaking up is more important than ever.

"We have to take it seriously. We can't brush it off," she said.
