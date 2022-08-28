More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say

Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment.

Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood police found more than 120 forklifts and other pieces of heavy machinery and construction equipment they said are likely stolen.

According to the Inglewood Police Department, detectives conducted a search warrant Wednesday in the city of Commerce to track down two stolen forklifts in the area.

When officers arrived, the discovered more than 120 forklifts and pieces of heavy duty industrial machinery.

The items were being housed for resale, police said.

"It is believed that all of the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment," read a statement posted on the Inglewood Police Department's Facebook page.

Police are asking any workers who believe they've been a victim of this type of theft to call Det. Bureau J. Thompson at 310-412-5240.

Similar thefts can include any items used for construction, including lighting equipment.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip using the LA Crime Stoppers' website.