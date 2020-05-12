Police search for thieves who stole tricycle belonging to boy with special needs in Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the thieves who stole a tricycle used by a 15-year-old with down syndrome.Surveillance video was released of the theft that happened last Monday in Sherman Oaks.Detectives say the bike was chained to the gate of the teen's apartment building at the corner of Riverside Drive and Mary Ellen Avenue.Police say the trike is estimated at $1,200 and was custom made for the boy. It was awarded to the family through a special grant.Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD's Van Nuys Division.