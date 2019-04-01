Crime & Safety

1 dead in Fullerton after suspect crashes stolen car, police say

One person died after a two-car crash involving a stolen vehicle suspect Monday morning in Fullerton.

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a two-car crash involving a stolen vehicle suspect Monday morning in Fullerton.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Euclid and Valencia at approximately 9:51 a.m.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen SUV and hit a Honda with two people inside.

The passenger in the Honda was killed and the driver was transported with traumatic injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle.

Witnesses said the suspect was speeding and driving erratically.

Police later said the suspect was believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs.

