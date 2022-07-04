Video shows moments before sexual battery on woman at Irvine storage facility; suspect arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect arrested in alleged sexual battery inside OC storage facility

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The man who attacked and sexually assaulted an Orange County at a storage facility was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.

Rafael Cortez, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested Sunday at his home, according to the Irvine Police Department. He is now facing charges of felony sexual battery, assault and battery and false imprisonment.

Disturbing new video captured the moments just before the alleged attack.

OC woman attacked, sexually battered inside storage facility: "I could have been raped or killed"
EMBED More News Videos

An Orange County woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually battered and assaulted inside an elevator in an Irvine storage facility.



In the footage the man is seen walking out of an elevator at the Irvine storage facility. He looked at the woman, who was walking into the elevator, and then re-entered as the doors shut.

After the doors closed, police said the man groped the victim and punched her several times when she tried to fight back. The victim was able to get out on the first floor and pepper spray Cortez as he sprinted away.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyorange county newsassaultsex assaultwoman injuredsexually assaultsexual misconductwoman attackedcaught on videosexual harassmentinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
6 dead, dozens wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
3 killed, at least 6 injured in multi-car crash in Winnetka
1 killed in street racing crash in Jurupa Valley
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Hip-hop dance icon Bruno 'Pop N Taco' Falcon dies at 58 in SoCal
Burger King worker goes viral; more than $320K raised on GoFundMe
Heat from Woodland Hills building fire detected from space, NWS says
Show More
16-year-old girl wounded in Long Beach shooting
4th of July Parade held in Huntington Beach
Man killed in Jefferson Park shooting after intervening in argument
Grand Park 4th of July Block Party returning after 2 cancellations
Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad: 'Join us in California'
More TOP STORIES News