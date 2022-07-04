Video shows moments before sexual battery on woman at Irvine storage facility; suspect arrested

Rafael Cortez, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested Sunday at his home, according to the Irvine Police Department. He is now facing charges of felony sexual battery, assault and battery and false imprisonment.
Disturbing new video captured the moments just before the alleged attack.
OC woman attacked, sexually battered inside storage facility: "I could have been raped or killed"
In the footage the man is seen walking out of an elevator at the Irvine storage facility. He looked at the woman, who was walking into the elevator, and then re-entered as the doors shut.
After the doors closed, police said the man groped the victim and punched her several times when she tried to fight back. The victim was able to get out on the first floor and pepper spray Cortez as he sprinted away.