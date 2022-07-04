Video shows moments before sexual battery on woman at Irvine storage facility; suspect arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12007410" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Orange County woman is speaking out after she said she was sexually battered and assaulted inside an elevator in an Irvine storage facility.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- The man who attacked and sexually assaulted an Orange County at a storage facility was arrested over the weekend, authorities said.Rafael Cortez, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested Sunday at his home, according to the Irvine Police Department. He is now facing charges of felony sexual battery, assault and battery and false imprisonment.Disturbing new video captured the moments just before the alleged attack.In the footage the man is seen walking out of an elevator at the Irvine storage facility. He looked at the woman, who was walking into the elevator, and then re-entered as the doors shut.After the doors closed, police said the man groped the victim and punched her several times when she tried to fight back. The victim was able to get out on the first floor and pepper spray Cortez as he sprinted away.