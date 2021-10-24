Weather

Storm heading toward SoCal prompts concern over possible flooding, debris flows in recent burn areas

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest weather with Tony Cabrera

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An incoming rainstorm is expected to arrive in Southern California early Monday morning, dropping .5 to 1.75 inches of precipitation in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast also calls for the possibility of flooding, mudflows and gusty winds.

"With all this much-needed rain, we need to be cautious and look out for the potential for flash flooding and debris flows in the forest and especially in the #BobcatFire burn area," according to the Angeles National Forest's Twitter account. "Be prepared!"

An evacuation order was issued for parts of the Alisal Fire burn scar due to the incoming storm's potential to produce a debris flow, Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Management said.

Thunderstorms are not expected during the storm, which is expected to move to the east by late Monday night.
EMBED More News Videos

High winds forced all aircraft crews assigned to the fire to remain grounded due to unsafe flying conditions, fire officials said.


The main front of the storm system -- and the heaviest rain - will likely hit the Los Angeles area around noon Monday and move out of the area fairly quickly in the afternoon, the weather service said.

In the L.A. area, the forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain after midnight Sunday, increasing to a 70% chance by Monday afternoon, diminishing to 30% Monday night and becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Upslope areas of southern Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could see 1.5 to 2 inches of rain, while other areas could get as little as a half-inch to an inch, forecasters said.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected during the rest of next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californialos angeles countystormrain
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News