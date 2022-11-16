Ancestry, diversity, inclusion, environment: Topical themes blend in colorful new 'Strange World'

HOLLYWOOD -- "Strange World" introduces us to several generations of the "Clade" family. They all view their world just a little differently... but come together when a mystery emerges regarding their colorful community.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White are part of the "Strange World" voice cast.

"All three of the characters, it's generational: father, grandfather, grandson. They are all after the same thing but they have different ways of going about it, "said Quaid.

"The more we listen to each other, that's what we bring out into the world and how we affect the world," said Gyllenhaal. "You know, it starts with the family. And it starts with that unit, whatever it may be. Whatever your family is, wherever you find love is then what you end up giving out to the world and how we treat it, and how we see it. And that's what the movie is about, about resolving our things within our family in order to resolve the issues that we have in our strange world."

"Everyone's role in the family is to bring a different perspective," said Young-White. "And I think that that just reflects how there's not just one right way, I think all the Clades care about the environment, and they express that in different ways. And it's all based off of who they are. And I think that that's, that's beautiful. And that also reflects the world that we live in."

"Strange World" is in theaters on November 23rd.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.