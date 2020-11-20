$25K reward offered for info on two women who fled crash scene during street racing in LA

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help to identify two women who fled in another vehicle after the Mercedes-Benz they were in was involved in a crash during a street race in Boyle Heights that severely injured another driver.The crash occurred at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, when a green 1999 Honda Civic, which was "involved in a speed contest'' in the 100 block of North Myers Street, crashed into a gray 2006 Mercedes-Benz that was making a left turn, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The driver of the Honda suffered severe injuries, and footage from the scene shows multiple witnesses running up to the vehicle to help.A black Dodge Charger approached the scene, and the female driver and a female passenger of the Mercedes-Benz got into the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.Descriptions of the women were not available.Paramedics responded to the crash and took the Honda's driver to a hospital, according to police."Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,'' police said.A reward of up to $25,000 is available for anyone who provides information that leads to the suspect's identification and conviction.Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Mendoza at 213-833-3713 or 32010@lapd.online. Tipsters can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.