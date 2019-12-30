California Highway Patrol detains street racers on 57 Freeway in Anaheim

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol said members of a street racing task force responded to reports of people planning to shut down the 57 Freeway in Anaheim.

Task force members were already doing street-racing enforcement at a nearby location.

Officers located the group just north of Orangewood Avenue.

They detained several people, but no one was arrested.

Seven vehicles were towed away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countychpanaheim police departmentstreet racingtowingfreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Beverly Hills police cruiser overturns during chase in Westwood
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
LAPD focusing on 6 dangerous West LA intersections
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
New rule would ban tour buses from certain Hollywood streets
Show More
Man shot and killed hours after proposing to girlfriend: Family
Cyclist gives koala water in Australia heatwave
Chase ends with suspect crashing into Downey home; 1 injured
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
Volunteers put finishing touches on 2020 Rose Parade floats
More TOP STORIES News