California Highway Patrol detains street racers on 57 Freeway in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol said members of a street racing task force responded to reports of people planning to shut down the 57 Freeway in Anaheim.
Task force members were already doing street-racing enforcement at a nearby location.
Officers located the group just north of Orangewood Avenue.
They detained several people, but no one was arrested.
Seven vehicles were towed away.
