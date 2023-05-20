Angelino Heights braces for street racing ahead of 'Fast X' premiere

According to the California Highway Patrol, 30 deaths in California were caused by street racing in the last five years.

ANGELINO HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A zero-tolerance street racing campaign in Beverly Grove was held Thursday to remind people about the dangers of street racing ahead of the premiere of "Fast X."

"These illegal and dangerous activities put people's lives at risk, damage public and private property and in some cases even result in the death of innocent people," said Troy Lukkes, deputy commissioner of the California Highway Patrol.

According Lukkes, street racing and side shows have skyrocketed in our neighborhoods and throughout the state.

In the last five years, CHP noted more than 260 crashes and 30 deaths were caused by street racing in California.

The zero-tolerance street racing campaign was announced one day before the premiere "Fast X," the latest "Fast and Furious" movie.

The movies are known for wild driving and crazy stunts, and parts of the movie filmed in Angelino Heights.

"Angelino Heights has really been terrorized by street racing and sideshows since the "Fast and Furious" films. So for well over 20 years now," said Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone.

"As long as I've lived here, people come by, they do donuts they do burnouts in this intersection in front of Bob's Market," said Stephen Tyler of Angelino Heights.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore called the movie franchise a bad influence. He warned young people not to attempt dangerous driving like you see on the big screen.

"Their activities and their profit, their greed of what they achieve by promoting these activities is having a true and real consequence in the loss of life. And as a community, we need to recognize these industries and hold them accountable," Moore said.