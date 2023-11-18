A man was shot and killed during an illegal street takeover in South Los Angeles, police said.

Shooting during street takeover in South LA leaves man dead; suspects at large

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by a group of assailants late Friday night during an illegal street takeover in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police officers responded at 11:57 p.m. to the intersection of 54th Street and Manhattan Place, west of Western Avenue, where witnesses told them four men in a vehicle drove up to the victim, stopped and fired several shots at the man, an LAPD spokesman said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police created a perimeter near the Western Avenue and 54th Street as they searched for evidence.

The suspects drove away in an unknown direction. There was no suspect description.