Police responded to illegal street takeovers at three separate intersections in South Los Angeles. No arrests were announced.

LAPD responds to illegal street takeovers at 3 intersections in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded overnight Sunday to illegal street takeovers at three separate intersections in South Los Angeles. No arrests were announced.

The sideshows occurred that the San Pedro and Century Boulevard, Normandie and Florence Avenue, and Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

At one point, spectators blocked a maintenance truck from driving through one of the intersections.

Police officers responded to the scenes but no arrests were announced.