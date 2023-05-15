WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

LAPD responds to illegal street takeovers at 3 intersections in South Los Angeles

KABC logo
Monday, May 15, 2023 4:27PM
LAPD responds to illegal street takeovers at 3 intersections
EMBED <>More Videos

Police responded to illegal street takeovers at three separate intersections in South Los Angeles. No arrests were announced.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police responded overnight Sunday to illegal street takeovers at three separate intersections in South Los Angeles. No arrests were announced.

The sideshows occurred that the San Pedro and Century Boulevard, Normandie and Florence Avenue, and Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum Street, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

At one point, spectators blocked a maintenance truck from driving through one of the intersections.

Police officers responded to the scenes but no arrests were announced.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW