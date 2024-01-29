Police respond to several street takeovers in Compton, South LA area amid crackdown

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Police responded to several illegal street takeovers in the South Los Angeles and Compton areas overnight after multiple cars were impounded on the 6th Street Bridge for the same reason.

Deputies assigned to the Compton station for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to about five street takeovers, including one at Atlantic Avenue and Alondra Boulevard.

Los Angeles police are also looking into their fair share of takeovers that happened late Sunday into Monday morning. One of them happened on Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, about 15 vehicles that were involved in the numerous street takeovers were impounded. No arrests were made.

This comes after the department impounded more than 20 cars and handed out about 150 citations following another large takeover Saturday night on the 6th Street Bridge, which connects Boyle Heights and downtown L.A.'s Arts District.

Officers arrived and found several hundred cars blocking the bridge before the crowd scattered.

Authorities say many of those folks gathered again over to 4th Street near the lower Grand Tunnel, which officers also responded to.