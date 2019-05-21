Student detained after threat made at Canyon Country junior high

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A student has been detained for allegedly making threats of a shooting at La Mesa Junior High in Canyon Country, the sheriff's department said.

The male student was detained for making verbal threats to shoot up the school, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's department said it was investigating a threat written on a bathroom wall at the school. Investigators are still trying to determine if the student who was detained for the verbal threats was also responsible for the written threat.

An email from the La Mesa Junior High School principal went out to parents, making them aware of the investigation. The email stated that "the threat was indirect and did not mention any specific person. The statement did mention the 21st." The email added that the threat did not appear to be credible.

School administrators want parents to know that authorities are working diligently to keep students safe.

Classes will still go on as scheduled Tuesday, but the sheriff's department will have a heavy presence at La Mesa Junior High.
