Student stabbed at high school in South LA; suspect detained, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing at a South Los Angeles high school that left one student injured.

Police responded to J.P. Widney High School, also known as the Widney Career Preparatory & Transition Center, Tuesday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

The student is reportedly getting treated on campus by school nurses, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing but police said the suspect has been detained. Further details weren't immediately available.

Police and fire department officials are on the campus gathering more information. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.