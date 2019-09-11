O.C. student with special needs dies after golf cart crash on El Modena High School campus

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A student with special needs died Monday from injuries sustained after crashing a security guard's golf cart on the campus of an Orange County high school, district officials say.The Orange Unified School District said the 15-year-old student, who has not been identified, suffered "major" injuries in the incident at El Modena High School and was transported to a local hospital. The student died from his injuries Monday night, officials say. Specific details on when the crash occurred have not yet been released.According to Superintendent Gunn Marie Hansen, the student was being supervised by a one-to-one aide who attempted to stop him from operating the golf cart.After getting into the cart, the boy apparently rammed it into a pillar.School officials say no other students were involved in the accident.The following letter was sent to families of the high school:The superintendent said a team of school psychologists have been made available to those affected by the traumatic incident."...we are struggling to find the words to convey the shock and heartbreak we are all feeling. Nevertheless, we mourn this loss together, as one community that has so often demonstrated strength, resilience, faith and compassion," Hansen said in a written statement.An investigation is ongoing.