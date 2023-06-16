Man steals copper pipes from Studio City apartment building; causes widespread flooding

Residents at a Studio City apartment complex woke up to a wet mess after a man stealing copper cut through water pipes outside the building and unleashed a plume of water.

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents at a Studio City apartment complex woke up to a wet mess Wednesday morning after a man stealing copper cut through water pipes outside the building and unleashed a plume of water.

The fire department had to be called to turn off the water when the thief made off with the pipe by riding away on a bicycle around 3:30 a.m.

The building's surveillance cameras captured video of the man in the act. Although he was wearing a mask, the video shows distinctive tattoos on his hands.

Residents are hoping that will lead to his arrest.

Copper can be found in plumbing materials as well as electrical wires.

Local recycling centers will pay anywhere from $1 to $3.60 per pound for the metal, and that has led to widespread theft throughout the city.

"It's very frustrating," said Gwyndolyn Shamlin, who said an entire stretch of Moorpark Street in Studio City was stripped of street lights when thieves stripped the wires from a service box on the sidewalk outside her home. "It literally took the city I would say about six months, seven months, to just get the lights back on."

Anyone with information on the suspect in this case is urged to contact authorities.