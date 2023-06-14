Sheared hydrant floods St. Michael's school in Studio City

A sheared hydrant is creating a watery mess for St. Michael's school in Studio City, flooding at least eight classrooms.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several classrooms at an unoccupied school in Studio City have been flooded due to a nearby sheared fire hydrant.

It happened at the Saint Michael & All Angels Episcopal Church in the 3900 block of North Avenida Del Sol Tuesday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, as many as eight unoccupied classrooms of the church were impacted.

The church was reportedly empty at the time of the floods.

No injuries were reported and it's unclear what caused the incident.

Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is on the way to assist.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.