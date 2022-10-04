Studio City man injured in alleged attacked after confronting homeless men behind his home

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Studio City man is recovering from serious injuries after he was attacked during a confrontation with two homeless men, and his wife is now seeking justice.

"I'm saddened, I'm outraged, I think that it's gotten out of hand," said Cecilia Guile. "To have it on your own property and not be able to feel safe."

Guile said two homeless men set up a shelter in the embankment just beneath their home in the hills of Studio City on Wednesday. By Friday, Guile's husband attempted to get them to move.

She said he offered to help get them city assistance, but that made one man angry, and Guile's husband was attacked.

Guile said the man "tried to just drive a huge metal pole through his back."

Ring camera security footage captured one of the men sneaking through the backyard after allegedly assaulting the homeowner.

Guile's husband suffered several serious injuries but is expected to recover.

"He had a fractured scapula and then 3 posterior ribs broken and a collapsed lung," said Guile, describing her husband's injuries.

Police have not made any arrests. Meanwhile, Guile made a handout for neighbors to try to find the man who attacked her husband.

"This is attempted murder. The severity of the injuries to my husband," she said. "They just shouldn't be out, I mean one of them is violent and so I would like to see them criminally charged."

Neighbors in this area say they want the police to do more.

"I would just like to feel safe, to have my rights respected, to be able to come home and feel safe," said Guile.

Since the incident last week, homeowners in the area said they recently installed signs in the area so that anybody who trespasses can be arrested.