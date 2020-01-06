Studio City mom dresses in disguise, makes purchase at daughter's lemonade stand to help boost sales

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Adorable video of a Studio City mother getting creative to help support her daughter's struggling lemonade stand is touching the heart of viewers online.Evie Kaiser's mom decided to put on a disguise - covering her face with a scarf and hat - and speak in a funny voice so that her daughter wouldn't recognize her when she bought lemonade.The disguise was a success, and so was the stand.Evie sold all of her lemonade thanks to some very generous neighbors.