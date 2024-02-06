WATCH LIVE

Storm creates muddy mess in Studio City

ByCarlos Granda KABC logo
Tuesday, February 6, 2024 1:35AM
The storm created a muddy mess in Studio City. A mudslide forced the evacuation of one entire street.
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The fast-moving mudslide tore through a Studio City neighborhood, leaving rocks and debris strewn around the streets.

It all started just after 9 p.m. on Lockridge Road. Firefighters helped 16 residents evacuate from every house on the small street.

The slide sent large rocks and mud through one home. Jessica Rouse says her parents who live here were able to get out.

Residents said it was incredible how fast and how powerful this mudslide was. For example at one home, the mudslide pushed a car against the fence, and the front end was crushed.

A gas line was sheared, causing a leak, but gas company workers took care of that quickly.

