NEW YORK -- Sugar Hill Creamery in Harlem, New York, is serving up delicious, fresh-made ice cream every day. But, for the dynamic husband-wife duo who founded this local favorite, it's about more than just ice cream.
"An ice cream shop in our neighborhood is important because its a place that people can go with their friends, their family, their loved ones and create memories," notes Notes Nick Larsen, who together with his wife Petrushka, started Sugar Hill Creamery, Harlem's only family-owned ice cream shop, in 2017.
In an effort to reflect the community they live in, Sugar Hill Creamery hosts an annual competition titled "Mayor of Harlem", which invites people to nominate someone from their community who is a leader and changemaker. The finalists and semi-finalists are then painted on the ice cream shop's walls for all to see.
"We want anybody who comes into the door, whether you're delivering mail or you're actually coming to just enjoy the ice cream, to feel welcome," says Petrushka.
Visit Sugar Hill Creamery at 184 LENOX AVENUE, NEW YORK, NY 10026
Harlem's Only Family-Owned Neighborhood Ice Cream Shop
