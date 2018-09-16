Whittier hospital on lockdown after man shoots himself in parking lot

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
Whittier Hospital Medical Center was placed on lockdown Sunday on a report of a man with a gun which turned out to be a suicide.

Police say a man in his 50s was brought to the hospital by his daughter for a psychiatric evaluation as he was suffering from depression.

The man walked back out to the car, took a gun and shot himself in the head, police said.

Hospital staff tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

The hospital was placed on lockdown amid the initial shooting report as authorities tried to sort out what happened.

Staff were told to stay away from windows and make sure everyone was safe.

Police say they determined ultimately that no one else at the hospital was in any danger and the lockdown was lifted.

If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
