An unnamed elected official who lives in Los Angeles was sued Friday by a woman who claims the man drugged and then fondled her during a golf outing in 2007, when she was 16 years old.The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by civil-rights attorney Lisa Bloom on behalf of a client identified only as Jane Doe. The defendant "conducts business as an elected politician in Los Angeles County," according to the suit."Under California law," Bloom said in a statement, "we are not permitted to name the defendant until the court grants us permission to do so, under the extended statute of limitations for child sexual abuse."Once the court grants that permission," she added, "we will amend the complaint to include the defendant's name, as California law permits."The lawsuit alleges that the defendant, who was in his early 40s at the time, invited the then-teenager to play golf with him at Hillcrest Country Club and sometime during the round gave her a cup of water that had a "peculiar taste."The girl later collapsed but was still conscious. According to the suit, while driving her to a hospital, the man intermittently reached inside her shirt and down her pants, touching her breasts and vagina.She pretended to be asleep out of fear of what he might do. The lawsuit also described a later incident at the teen's father's place of business, in which the politician told her: "Remember where your dad works."The plaintiff perceived that statement as a threat against her family's security."Being pregnant with a baby girl and encouraged by the brave women coming forward in the #MeToo movement, Mrs. Doe realized she could no longer hide or bury the truth of the sexual abuse she had suffered," the lawsuit states.