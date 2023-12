Arson investigation underway and 1 in custody after fire at Sun Valley apartment

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is in custody after a fire broke out at a Sun Valley apartment building Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. at a building on Vineland Avenue near Sherman Way.

Families were forced to evacuate as firefighters battled the flames, which they had under control in less than half an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene and police took one man into custody. His name has not been released.