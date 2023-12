15-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by Escalade in Sun Valley hit-and-run

The driver of a Cadillac Escalade fled the scene after spinning out on a Sun Valley street and fatally striking a pedestrian.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 15-year-old pedestrian was killed in a violent hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley, police say.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. on Cleon Avenue.

Police say the driver of a Cadillac Escalade somehow lost control and crashed into a parked car, then spun out and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, was thrown into another parked car and later declared dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene.

LAPD is investigating.