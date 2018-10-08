Sun Valley hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead; suspect sought

Police are trying to track down the driver behind a hit-and-run in Sun Valley that left one man dead. (OnScene.TV)

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run incident Sunday night in Sun Valley.

Police responded to a report of a man being hit by a car at the intersection of Strathern and Bellingham Avenue at approximately 8:32 p.m.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No suspect or vehicle description has been made available, nor has any witness been identified by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details regarding what led to the crash were not immediately clear. An attempt by police to find surveillance footage is underway.

The investigation is ongoing.
