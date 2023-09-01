WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run at Sun Valley intersection

KABC logo
Friday, September 1, 2023 4:23PM
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Sun Valley intersection
EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Sun Valley intersection

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The collision occurred at about 2 a.m. as the driver was traveling northbound on Lankershim Boulevard, near Arminta Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The pedestrian, identified only as a man in his 30s, was using a "do not cross" intersection at the time, the LAPD spokesperson said, adding that the area was well-lit, and the driver should have seen the victim before the impact.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the vehicle involved was not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW