Several schools in Sunland-Tujunga area on lockdown due to police investigation

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several schools in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles are locked down due to a police investigation.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

According to authorities, lockdowns have been reported at Mount Gleason Middle School, Plainview Avenue Elementary, and Pinewood Avenue Elementary.

Details are limited but authorities were spotted surrounding Verdugo Hills High School on Plainview Avenue.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route to the scene and is working to get more details.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.