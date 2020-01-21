Health & Fitness

Metals from certain sunscreens stay in blood stream up to 23 hours, FDA says

Metals from certain sunscreens can stay in the blood stream for up to 23 hours at levels higher than recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

That's according to a new study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

Researchers used four commercially available sunscreen products including lotion, aerosol spray, non-aerosol spray and pump spray.

They found that even a single sunscreen application results in measurable blood levels of the active ingredient.

"The fact that an ingredient is absorbed through the skin and into the body does not mean that the ingredient is unsafe," said Janet Woodcock, M.D., director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock says further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of systemic exposure of sunscreen ingredients.

Experts also say it's still better to put suntan lotions on, than none at all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaskin caresunscreenstudyskin cancer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News