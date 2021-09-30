Local nonprofits receive $10,000 each ahead of Super Bowl LVI

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Super Bowl LVI is approaching and as you may have heard, it'll be hosted in Los Angeles. 56 community organizations were selected and featured as part of the official Super Bowl 56 Legacy Program - Champions Live Here. Non-profit Sisters of Watts was one of the organizations chosen."I cannot explain the gratitude and the happiness that we felt," said Keisha Daniels, a founder and chief operating officer of Sisters of Watts.The Sisters of Watts is a community organization that helps feed and provide support to people in its area and it was founded by a group of sisters and friends that grew up together in the Watts community."I really appreciate them because I've been dealing with them for a moment now and they are a great organization," said Rashida Ford, a Watts resident."They helped me find an employment. They helped my family throughout the hard times," said Teresa Ford. "They help furnish my home and they help motivate my family to the fullest."The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host committee released a video highlighting the Sister of Watts program, but along with the recognition, the nonprofit was also rewarded a $10,000 grant."This grant that they are giving us, Sisters of Watts, it's going to help us so much," said Daniels. "It's going to help us provide even more services, to implement new services, to help us to develop systems [and] changes in the community."The legacy program was launched to use the spotlight of the Super Bowl to showcase the achievements of local community organizations that often go unrecognized, but Daniels also wants to make sure people know, that although her community is not perfect, they have a lot to be proud of."We do have those problems, but we are a community that is strong," Daniels said. "We are a community that cares, we are a community that comes together to fight to make sure that we are surviving."