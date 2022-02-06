Super Bowl

A look inside opening day of Super Bowl Experience

EMBED <>More Videos

A look inside opening day of Super Bowl Experience

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Super Bowl Experience kicked off on Saturday at the L.A. Convention Center.

Fans got the opportunity to get autographs from current NFL players, participate in games, and shop for NFL merchandise.

Plus, all 55 Super Bowl rings will be on display along with the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy. To make travel easier, organizers are offering a deal if you take the Metro.

Be sure to check for hours online before heading down - organizers say they change daily.

Tickets are $20 the first weekend and $40 for the second.

For more information on tickets and a full list of attractions, visit the Super Bowl Experience website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelessan francisco 49ersnational footbal leaguelos angeles ramsnflathletessuper bowlnfl playoffsfootballlos angelesevents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SUPER BOWL
A look inside opening day of Super Bowl Experience
Rams set up fan store at 'The Grove' on week leading up to Super Bowl
Super Bowl Experience: Convention Center hosts 'football theme park'
Mattress Mack places bet on Super Bowl LVI - his biggest one ever
TOP STORIES
At least 50 vehicles stolen in online scheme, OC authorities say
Shooting investigation shuts down 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County
Workers rescued after 4-foot trench gives way at Sun Valley home
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
2 juvenile suspects arrested in triple shooting near Torrance Mall
Feds crack down on fake NFL gear coming into SoCal as Super Bowl nears
Show More
Family of slain Harbor City mother demands her killer turn themselves
Coroner identifies man killed at Encino multi-million dollar mansion
Southwest Airlines bringing back alcohol on planes
Rams set up fan store at 'The Grove' on week leading up to Super Bowl
Community comes out to celebrate the Black History Parade in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News