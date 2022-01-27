Super Bowl hires Highland Park Latina small business owner for after-party

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lauda Flores said she is excited for her small business, Sno Con Amor, to be a part of the Super Bowl celebration. The Highland Park resident will be serving her sweet and unique snow cones and bolis, or ice pops, at the after-party.
"[I'm] over the moon. When they called me to tell me I was pretty excited," said Flores. "Just the simple face that we get to say 'bolis' are going to be at the Super Bowl, that alone."
Flores sells her icy products at local grocery stores, at the farmers market and she also does catering. She started her business in 2010, but her love for cold treats dates back to the 1970s at her parents' paleteria, or ice cream, store in Huntington Park.
"I worked there as a kid. It was a family-run business. Years later, I came back sort of to my roots and started my own offshoot of that," said Flores.
Sno Con Amor brings back the nostalgic feeling of eating raspados and bolis. But Flores said she wanted to share it in a unique way by creating a healthier option.
"100% natural. I am using fresh fruit, berries and herb extract," said Flores.
Flores is in a group of diverse women business owners who are part of the Super Bowl event. She said catering at the after-party is a way of honoring her parents.
"That kind of chokes me up a little bit because they're no longer here," said Flores. "I am 100% positive they would be so excited."
