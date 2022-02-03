Rams' COO Kevin Demoff: 'I absolutely believe we can be at the level the Lakers and Dodgers are at'

The team is playing at SoFi Stadium - their home turf - for Super Bowl 56 in the first year that fans are allowed inside. It's truly something right out of a Hollywood movie script.
"I don't know that you could have ever envisioned this exactly the way it's panned out," said Rams COO Kevin Demoff. "You could dream about it and have the Los Angeles Rams have their chance to win their first Super Bowl in Los Angeles. All of that ... if it was a Hollywood script, it would get tossed out because no one would believe it."
Hollywood is known for its stars and the Rams certainly have their fair share.
However, Demoff points out the reward of playing in the Super Bowl on its home turf started with a couple of significant risks.
"Many people had danced around Los Angeles," Demoff said. "No one had been willing to say, 'I'm going to go buy land, build a stadium, bring my team, and really plant my flag without knowing the result.'"
Demoff told ESPN the Rams are "scratching the surface of what they can become" in terms of popularity, which he believes can rise to the level of one of the world's 10 biggest sports brands.
"[Stan Kroenke] taking a risk to go hire a 30-year-old head coach (Sean McVay,) it really transformed where we were in our franchise," said Demoff.
If there's a model in town, the Rams don't have to look any further than the Lakers and the Dodgers.
"I absolutely believe we can be at the level the Lakers and Dodgers are at (in terms of winning,)" Demoff said. "You don't get to be at the pinnacle of this market by having one great season. You get to the pinnacle of this market by having great season, after great season, after great decade, after great decade," he said.
Will the Rams get their Hollywood movie ending? We'll have to wait and see.
The team takes on the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.