NFL announces Super Bowl 60 to be hosted in San Francisco Bay Area in 2026 at Levi's Stadium

The 49ers' bid for Super Bowl 60 in 2026 is slated to be approved by the NFL, ESPN reports a league source said.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It's been seven years since Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, hosted the big game. Now the NFL has officially announced that Super Bowl 60 will be making its return to Santa Clara, Calif. in 2026.

The announcement was made Monday at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis, following a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and a vote by full ownership.

"The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer."

Super Bowl LX comes exactly 10 years after Levi's Stadium hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2016 and will be the second played in the stadium since opening in 2014. According to an independent study, Super Bowl 50 generated almost $250 million for the Bay Area economy

"We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world," said Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers. "Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi's Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I'm confident Super Bowl LX will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community."

As part of Super Bowl LX activities, the Bay Area will host a highly anticipated slate of events that make up Super Bowl Week, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night, and a robust community program. The events are expected to take place across the Bay Area, with limitless opportunities for visitors and residents to have memorable experiences leading up to the game.

"The Bay Area is an exciting region for sports and is the perfect host for Super Bowl LX," said Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee. "2026 will be a blockbuster year for the Bay Area on the world stage as it hosts both the Super Bowl and World Cup - and it's fitting timing as San Francisco celebrates its 250th birthday. We are thrilled to bring another large-scale event to the area, and to showcase the Bay Area's unique spirit and diversity."

ABC7 News contributed to this report.