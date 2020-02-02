Prognosticating raccoon picks San Fransisco 49ers as Super Bowl 2020 winner

EATONVILLE, Wa. -- Move over, Punxsutawney Phil!
Now that the prognosticating groundhog has forecasted an early spring, the country needs a new mammal to predict the 2020 Super Bowl winner.
That's where McChord the raccoon, from Eatonville, Washington, comes in.
This year, McChord apparently foresees a San Fransisco 49ers win. His handlers came to this determination by leaving out two bags of treats: one with a 49ers logo and one with a Kansas City Chiefs logo.
The furry football analyst went right for the 49ers' bag.
After a thorough examination, however, he then grabs the Chiefs' bag and runs off. Interpret this move as you wish!
