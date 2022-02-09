No known security threats to Super Bowl or Los Angeles region, DHS chief says

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- With tens of thousands of fans set to pack into SoFi Stadium Sunday for the Super Bowl, officials are on high alert for any potential security concerns.There are no known security threats to the Super Bowl, authorities said Tuesday as they outlined the coordinated law enforcement effort to keep the game at SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles region safe.Fans attending the game can expect an enormous police presence at the stadium, which will have a tightly monitored security perimeter. Meanwhile patrol officers, tactical teams, K-9 units and paramedics will be been deployed across Los Angeles County in the runup to the NFL championship game between the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals."We have no information of a specific, credible threat against the Super Bowl," U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "What this is all about is planning and preparation to prevent any incident from occurring."Amir Ehsaei of the FBI said dozens of law enforcement agencies have worked in tandem over the past year to ensure Super Bowl LVI is safe for everyone in attendance.The city police department in Inglewood is the lead local law enforcement agency. It will coordinate with the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. About 400 deputies were dedicated to the Super Bowl, including extra patrols for the county's transit system, said Jack Ewell, chief of the sheriff's Special Operations Division.Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta said his officers will focus on preventing fights between fans, after a San Francisco 49ers fan suffered a brain injury during an altercation outside SoFi during the NFC championship game last month."The parking lots will be extensively covered," Fronterotta said."What you will see is hundreds of officers deployed on game day and this week to secure the campus and there will be a layered effect of security that will come through all the way as you come through the gate," Fronterotta also said.The stadium expects a full house for the game, but officials say security has trained and prepped for all kinds of scenarios.Officials also encourage Super Bowl attendees to work with the law enforcement officials if issues arise.Only small, clear bags will be allowed inside the stadium on game day, though fans are encouraged to bring as little as possible with them."If you want to breeze through security, less is more. The less you bring, the faster you go through security, said Cathy Lanier, the NFL's chief security officer.Security measures extend to the skies too. The North American Aerospace Defense Command, known as NORAD, planned a defense exercise on Tuesday for the airspace over greater Inglewood. On Sunday, U.S. Air Force fighter jets will enforce the temporary flight-restricted zone in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI and other agencies.The FAA warned that drone operators who fly unmanned aircraft into the restricted area could face large fines and potential criminal prosecution.