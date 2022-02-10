Business

Super Bowl: South LA, Eastside small businesses hoping to capitalize on influx of tourists

By
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal small businesses hoping to capitalize on influx of tourists

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Super Bowl and its accompanying influx of tourists are expected to bring in some $500 million to the Los Angeles area, and small businesses in several local communities are hoping to capitalize on the opportunity.

"We know all the tourists that are coming to town, they're going to head to the beach, they're going to head to our amusement parks," said Arnetta Mack, spokeswoman for the L.A. South Chamber of Commerce. "But there are a lot of other places that they can go in South Los Angeles."

Chamber spokesman Ernesto Comodo noted: "There's also businesses in Inglewood, in South Central L.A., in Compton, in Watts, that they can come to."

The L.A. South Chamber of Commerce even created a destination guide to let people know there's more to their side of town than just SoFi Stadium.

"Quite frankly, we were kind of left out of the official visitors guide in town," Mack said. "And we want folks to know that there are other places to go, other places to shop, eat, dine, spend their time and their money, besides the places that we know about."
EMBED More News Videos

Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg said the NFL was late embracing hip-hop and vowed that their Super Bowl halftime show would create more opportunities for the genre.


Across town at the L.A. Convention Center is the Super Bowl Experience, billed as an "interactive football theme park." Not too far is First Street in Boyle Heights, where businesses want people to know about all the hidden gems.

"Not to forget about our beautiful Boyle Heights," Guillermo Pinon, who owns the restaurant-bar Distrito Catorce, said in a video posted on Instagram. "We could use some support. We have some amazing places to hang out here. We've got Chelas across the street, we have Casa Fina across the street.

"There's movies constantly being recorded here," he said. "A Super Bowl commercial is actually here on First Street. If you want to experience what you kind of see in the movies and stuff like that, it's not always Hollywood, Hollywood. It's the outskirts of L.A."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslos angelesinglewoodeast los angelessouth los angeleslos angeles countysuper bowl
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fast-moving brush fire rips through at least 2 homes in Whittier
Emerald Fire in OC grows to 150 acres; evac orders lifted
3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Ventura County, USGS says
Nevada, casinos rescind mask mandates
Tourist robbed, shot in Venice after being followed, police say
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Super Bowl LVI street restrictions and closures begin in Inglewood
Show More
Super Bowl halftime performers discuss big game's upcoming show
Federal agents investigating possible truck protests for Super Bowl
'Belfast' actor Ciarán Hinds on his Oscar nomination
Proposed ordinance looks to make all new buildings in LA zero-carbon
Millionaire admits killing wife in Newport Beach, sentenced to prison
More TOP STORIES News