Science

Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth' outside of our solar system

Astronomers discovered a rare 'Super-Earth,' a hot, rocky exoplanet orbiting one of the oldest stars in the Milky Way Galaxy.

It's called an exoplanet because it's located outside of our solar system.

The new discovery is about 50% bigger than Earth and is three times its mass, which is why astronomers call it a 'Super-Earth.'

It only takes less than half an earth day to go around its own sun.


And it is very hot, with an average temperature of 3,140 degrees Fahrenheit.

This super-earth is about 10 billion years old, making it one of the oldest rocky planets ever to be discovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garden Grove police lieutenant, 59, dies from COVID-19
LA becomes 1st US county to surpass 1M COVID cases
Man arrested in Bell Gardens for allegedly setting cars on fire
Guatemala forces stall migrant caravan with tear gas, batons
Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests
World-renowned chef keeps troops protecting U.S. Capitol well-fed
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
Show More
South LA seeing spike in shootings in 2021
Woman ready to celebrate 109th birthday after beating COVID
FBI searching for Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell
$1.2 million lottery ticket sold in IE
North America's largest cemetery struggles with COVID deaths
More TOP STORIES News