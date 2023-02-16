Super Nintendo World ready to open at Universal Studios Hollywood and it's a gamer's dream

It's almost time to bring out your inner child and play in the Super Nintendo World!

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's a gamer's dream come true!

Super Nintendo World, an all-new, must-see spectacle based on the famous game, is opening Friday within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood.

A star-studded sneak-peek celebration was held Wednesday, marking the eagerly awaited arrival of Southern California's newest attraction.

Recording artist Jordin Sparks was among several celebrities who brought out her inner child alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

"Super Mario is definitely something that I used to play with my best friends after school, I used to play it by myself, I used to play with my family, and now, at this point, it's really exciting to be able to share something that I loved so much with my little one," she said.

The land features the famous "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride and interactive activities for the entire family. You can even eat at the Toadstool Café and shop at the 1-UP Factory store.

"The opening of Super Nintendo World represents one of the most exciting times in the history of Universal Studios Hollywood and is truly emblematic of the extraordinary entertainment experiences we create within our theme park portfolio," said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts. "Collaborating with Nintendo and the creative genius of Shigeru Miyamoto to bring their gaming world to life as part of an entirely new theme park entertainment genre has been incredibly rewarding, and we look forward to sharing this innovative land and groundbreaking ride with our guests."

