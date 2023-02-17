It's a Mario time! Fans swarm Super Nintendo World for highly anticipated grand opening

Fans traveled from near and far to see the new attraction, including families aiming to introduce their kids to the iconic game.

UNIVERSAL CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's finally time to play!

Die-hard fans traveled from near and far to see the new land, including families aiming to introduce the new generation to the iconic game.

"I have just loved Nintendo for so long, I just wanted to come see it brought to life," said a woman who came from Orlando for Friday's grand opening.

Guest celebrities, including recording artist Jordin Sparks, attended a sneak-peek celebration Wednesday to bring out their inner child alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach.

"Super Mario is definitely something that I used to play with my best friends after school, I used to play it by myself, I used to play with my family, and now, at this point, it's really exciting to be able to share something that I loved so much with my little one," she said.

So what's inside?

Super Nintendo World features the highly anticipated "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride. As part of "Team Mario," guests will drive through different courses to compete for the Golden Cup while collecting coins to defeat Team Bowser.

Mount Beanpole is the landmark that sits at the heart of the land and serves as the entry queue for the Mario Kart ride.

Bowser's Castle is described as the key centerpiece of the land. You can navigate corridors and pass through the hall of medallions and trophies to get a closer look at Bowser's world.

Plus, guests will be given what's known as Power-Up Bands.

The wristbands sync with the official Universal Studios Hollywood app to "level up" the guest experience within the land, like keeping scores, collecting coins and obtaining keys after winning challenges throughout the land.

The bands are available in six design options with character themes and can be purchased both within the land and at Super Nintendo World retail shops.

Playing all those games can build up an appetite, and that's where Toadstool Café comes in.

The land's signature restaurant includes a menu served by, you guessed it, Chef Toad himself!

Menu items include Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger and Princess Peach Cupcake.

For more information and ticket details, visit Universal Studios Hollywood's website.